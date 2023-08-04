Azerbaijani paraswimmer secures gold medal at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Raman Salei, a three-time Paralympic champion of Azerbaijan, brought home the gold medal at the World Championship in Manchester, Great Britain, Trend reports via the National Paralympic Committee.

Salei displayed an impressive performance, completing the 100m freestyle in just 53.32 seconds.

Additionally, he clinched the silver medal in the 100m backstroke, achieving a time of 1:00.83. Moreover, Salei secured a spot in the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics with this exceptional achievement.

The 11th edition of the Para Swimming World Championships is taking place in Manchester from 31 July to 6 August 2023.

The event is being hosted in partnership with UK Sport and Manchester City Council and is the first time the city has hosted this world-class competition.

Manchester 2023 is the third time the World Championships have taken place in Great Britain following London in 2019 and Glasgow in 2015. London 2019 welcomed 637 swimmers from 73 nations to a thrilling event which saw 188 records broken, including 39 world records.