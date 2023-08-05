Newly appointed head of executive power of Azerbaijan's Ordubad district - Profile

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Rajab Rahimli has been appointed as the Head of the Executive Power for Ordubad district in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, according to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Rahimli serves as the Head of the Department of State Service and Personnel Policy at the Public Administration Academy under the President of Azerbaijan. He earned his Ph.D. in Political Science and holds the position of Associate Professor.

His educational journey began at Gazi University in Türkiye, where he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from the Faculty of Economics and Management. Subsequently, he continued his academic pursuits at the same university, obtaining a Master's degree in the same field.

Rahimli earned his doctoral degree in Political Science and Public Administration from the Faculty of Political Science at Ankara University.