Azerbaijani chess player advanced to FIDE World Cup 1/16 finals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan advanced to the fourth round of the World Chess Cup in Baku, defeating Anish Giri of the Netherlands in a tie-break, Trend reports.

Overall score in the third round: Nijat Abasov 4.5: 3.5 Anishem Giri (Netherlands).

Nijat Abasov will face Petr Svidler (FIDE) in the fourth round (1/16 final of the Men's World Cup). On August 9, the opening game of the fourth round will be played.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Chess Cup in Baku began with 206 chess players in the open part and 103 in the women's section.

he Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.