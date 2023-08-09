No end to joy of returning to native lands - Azerbaijan's Lachin resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. There’s no limit to the joy of being back home, the resident of Azerbaijan's Lachin, Arif Pashayev told Trend.

"I bow before our martyrs who fell in returning our native lands to us at the cost of their lives. May God grant health to our President and our veterans!" he added.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continues.

Residents of the city of Lachin, which has become even more beautiful and comfortable, thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation and its heroic soldiers and officers.

Thus, 203 families (793 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.