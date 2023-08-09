Words fail to utter happiness over returning homeland - resident of Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Returning to the native home and land is an indescribable feeling, resident of Azerbaijan's Lachin city Sabina Guliyeva told Trend.

Guliyeva reminded her of leaving the city at 13.

"We honor the memory of our martyrs, wish health to our veterans, and thank everyone who worked for us to return to our lands," the former IDP emphasized.

Lachin city was occupied by Armenia in 1992 and liberated from the occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the restored city of Lachin continues.

Lachin residents, who became more beautiful and improved, thanked the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands.

Today, another 23 families (93 people) returned to Lachin City.

Thus, to date, a permanent settlement in the city has been provided for 203 families, or 793 people.