Azerbaijan's AZAL starts direct flights from Baku to capital of Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start direct flights from Baku to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, Chisinau International Airport said, Trend reports.

Flights will start operating from September 15, on Mondays and Fridays.

The number of scheduled flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport was carried out by 57 foreign airlines from January through June this year.

Most of the flight in the reporting period were operated by Turkish Airlines, Utair, Aeroflot, flydubai and WizzAir.

The total passenger traffic of Heydar Aliyev Airport increased 1.5 times during the specified period and reached more than 2.5 million people. In total, 49.8 percent of all transported passengers were carried by international airlines. Foreign airlines carried more than 1.237 million passengers. The rest of the passenger traffic (1.226 million people) was carried out by AZAL.