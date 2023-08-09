Azerbaijani weightlifter becomes winner in CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli has become the winner of the 2nd CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Games in Belarus, Trend reports.

The athlete, performing in the weight category up to 109 kg, won the gold medal with a total result of 393 kg (177 + 216).

Azerbaijani athlete Ali Shukurlu, competing in the same weight category, took 5th place with a result of 300 kg (130+170).

Over 150 athletes are competing in weightlifting at the 2nd CIS Games in Grodno.

Azerbaijan has won 25 medals at the games so far, ranking fourth.

The 2nd CIS Games are taking place in Belarus from August 4 to 14, under the auspices of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports of the CIS participants.