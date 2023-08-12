Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Agali (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored Agali village continue, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 22 families (106 people) moved to the Agali village.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Agali village, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Agali residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the Agali village has been provided for 108 families - 526 people.