World Chess Cup in Baku: results of first game of fifth round

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The first classical game of the fifth round was held at the World Chess Cup in Baku (1/8 finals among men, 1/4 finals among women), Trend reports.

The rival of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup is Saleh Salem (UAE). Nijat Abasov won the first classical game of the fifth round, he played with white pieces.

Results of the first game of the 1/8 finals of the World Cup among men:

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) - Vasily Ivanchuk (Ukraine) - (1-0);

Ferenc Berkes (Hungary) - Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India) - (0.5–0.5);

Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) - (0.5–0.5);

Santosh Vidit (India) - Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - (0.5–0.5);

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Saleh Salem (UAE) - (1-0);

Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA) - Alexei Sarana (Serbia) - (1-0);

Nils Grandelius (Sweden) - Arjun Erigaisi (India) - (0-1);

Wang Hao (China) - Gukesh Dommaraju (India) - (0-1).

Results of the first game of the 1/4 finals of the Women's World Cup:

Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) - Elisabeth Petz (Germany) - (0.5–0.5);

Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE) - Harika Dronavalli (India) - (0.5–0.5);

Tan Zhongyi (China) - Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) - (1-0);

Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) - Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) - (1-0).

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.