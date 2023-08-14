World Chess Cup in Baku sees next round tie-break

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The tie-break of the fifth round (1/8 finals among men, 1/4 finals among women) is being held within the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

In the tie-break, the World Cup participants who, according to the results of the two classic parties of the round, have drawn with their opponents will compete.

Today's matches have included: Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) against Santosh Vidit (India); Elisabeth Paehtz (Germany) against Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine); Harika Dronavalli (India) against Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); and Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) against Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria).

Following the results of the two classical games in the fifth round, Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov advanced to the sixth round of the World Cup (quarterfinals among men).

Today, the match between Nepomniachtchi and Vidit will determine Abasov's opponent in the quarterfinals.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.