Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. As many as 83 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past week (from August 7 through August 13, 2023), Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered to 26 people, the second dose to 20, and the third dose and subsequent doses were given to 32 people. Following a positive COVID-19 test result, five citizens received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Total vaccination doses given up to this point have been 13,968,691: 5,413,123 citizens received the first dosage; 4,884,271 received the second dose; 3,404,925 received the third dose; and 266,372 received the subsequent dose, the booster dose following a positive test result.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on February 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is an international transport hub, at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.