Azerbaijani PM conveys condolences to head of Russia's Dagestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov expressed condolences to the Head of Russia's Dagestan Sergey Melikov on August 15 in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, which caused numerous casualties, the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

In addition, Ali Asadov expressed his deep condolences to the relatives of the victims and wished speedy healing to the injured.

In the capital of Russia's Dagestan, the city of Makhachkala, an explosion occurred at a gas station yesterday at 21:50 local time. As a result of the incident, 30 people were killed, and more than 100 received various injuries. There are children among the victims.