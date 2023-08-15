“Nar” introduces favorable roaming: Free chat on Whatsapp

Providing its subscribers with uninterrupted communication everywhere, “Nar” offers affordable roaming packages for its customers who are on summer vacation abroad. All you need to do is to choose one of the four roaming packages before going on a trip at an affordable price. You can easily order any roaming package for any country of destination via Services>Packages>Roaming section in the "Nar+" application.

Subscribers can enjoy 500 MB data with "Roaming 9" package, 500 MB data and 50 minutes of voice calls with "Roaming 15", 1 GB data with "Roaming 18" package, and 1 GB data and 100 minutes of voice call with "Roaming 28". In particular, it should be noted that WhatsApp messages in the "Roaming 18" and "Roaming 28" packages are completely free, which means that this traffic will not be deducted from your internet package.

You may easily review the balance within the ordered package by dialing *777#20#YES. The period of use of "Roaming 9", "Roaming 15" packages is 5 days, and the period of use of "Roaming 18" and "Roaming 28" packages is 15 days. Detailed information about the roaming service is available at nar.az/abroad section.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.