Members of diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan conclude their visit to Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 16. The visit of members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam has ended, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The delegation included about 100 diplomats and military personnel from 45 countries and 12 international organizations.

The main purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the current road infrastructure potential of the Karabakh Economic Zone of Azerbaijan, in particular with the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railway.

At the same time, the participants of the visit were provided with information about the destruction committed in Aghdam during the Armenian occupation, which lasted for almost 30 years, and got acquainted with the large-scale construction works carried out in the city.

The delegation was headed by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev. The delegation got acquainted with the works on the construction of a bridge over the Khachin River. In addition, the members of the delegation got acquainted with the Aghdam-Khankendi road, and then visited the conference center in Aghdam.