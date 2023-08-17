Azerbaijan dissolves two more political parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Two more political parties were dissolved in Azerbaijan - National Unity Party and Gorgud Party, decided the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, it was decided to liquidate Azerbaijan's National Unity Party. In this regard, the relevant documents were submitted to the Ministry of Justice. The information on the liquidation of the party was entered into the state register of non-profit organizations on August 15, 2023.

In addition, it was also decided to liquidate Azerbaijan’s Gorgud party. The relevant documents have already been submitted to the Ministry of Justice.

Moreover, the Ministry of Justice decided to liquidate 11 more parties in August: Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, Azerbaijan National Democratic Party, Azerbaijan National Statehood Party, Yeni Yol Party, Independent People's Party, National Unity Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Azerbaijan National Democratic Party, Alliance in the Name of Azerbaijan Party, Unity Party, Azerbaijan Evolution Party.

All the parties listed have decided to dissolve.