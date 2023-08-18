More than twenty Azerbaijani families return to city of Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The first resettlement of residents in the city of Fuzuli began today, Trend reports.

The return of 23 families to their hometown was organized at the initial stage.

A group of resettling Azerbaijani citizens was sent to Fuzuli from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadag district of Baku.

On August 5, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw between families who will be resettled in Fuzuli at the first stage. Some 144 families (509 people) took part in the draw.

Thus, some 51 families will be provided with two-room apartments, 76 families with three-room apartments and 17 families with four-room apartments.