New head of Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A new head of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan has been appointed. This position was assigned to the deputy chief of the agency, acting chief Samir Rasulov, Trend reports.

He replaced Shahin Aliyev, who was appointed as an advisor to the chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

Moreover, the Electronic Security Service was established based on the decree of the Azerbaijani President dated January 12, 2018. This service is a state body that coordinates the activities of information infrastructure entities in the field of cyber security, informs about existing and potential electronic threats at the country level, informs the public, private, and other structures in the field of cyber security, and provides them with methodological assistance.