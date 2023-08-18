Azerbaijan sets specifications for taxi technical indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Requirements will be established for technical indicators and the interior and exterior design of vehicles used in the provision of taxi services. This was reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on the application of Law of Azerbaijan No. 973-VIQD of July 14, 2023 "On Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan "On Road Transport", Trend reports.

According to the decree, within six months, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers should approve requirements for technical indicators and the internal and external design of vehicles used for taxi services and inform the President of Azerbaijan.