Coming back awakens great sense of pride in my heart, says resident of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Returning to Fuzuli awakens a great sense of pride in my heart, says the resident of Azerbaijani city Gulgez Mammadova, Trend reports.

Like all residents of Fuzuli, her joy has no limit, she emphasized.

"Thank God we are returning to Fuzuli today. We never lost hope to return to our hometown. These feelings cannot be conveyed in words. They must be experienced," Mammadova added.

Earlier today 24 families (68 people) returned to Fuzuli. Thus, 47 families (158 people) are permanently settled in Fuzuli.