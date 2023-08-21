Azerbaijan names number of COVID-19 infections over past week

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 21 August 2023 16:31 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan has detected 27 cases of coronavirus infection in the last week (August 14–20, 2023), and 9 people have been cured, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

A total of 832,071 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan; 821,747 people were cured, 10,295 died, and the number of active patients is 29.

The country has conducted 2,516 tests for COVID-19 in the last week, for a total of 7 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

