Azerbaijan names number of COVID-19 infections over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan has detected 27 cases of coronavirus infection in the last week (August 14–20, 2023), and 9 people have been cured, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

A total of 832,071 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan; 821,747 people were cured, 10,295 died, and the number of active patients is 29.

The country has conducted 2,516 tests for COVID-19 in the last week, for a total of 7 million tests since the start of the pandemic.