3rd “YASHAT” camp continues with general sponsorship of Bakcell

The 3rd "YASHAT" camp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Haydar Aliyev, co-organized by the "YASHAT" Foundation and the "ASAN Volunteers" Organization, continues under the general sponsorship of "Bakcell".

More than 350 children take part in the 7-week camp hosted by Shamakhi Palace Sharadil hotel in Shamakhi district.

The camp activities include educational trainings, meetings with famous people, excursions, as well as consultations, trainings, and concert shows.

This time, Bakcell visited children and organized a programming master-class on the topic "I create my cartoon". Children created and coded their own short cartoon on the Scratch programming app. This interactive training was welcomed with great enthusiasm.

Providing care to family members of martyrs and veterans is one of the main directions of Bakcell's CSR program.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding.

It is worthwhile noting that the support to the families of martyrs and veterans is provided within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding signed early this year between NEQSOL Holding and the "YASHAT" Foundation. According to the memorandum, the Holding allocated AZN 500,000 to the "YASHAT" Fund for this year. The funds provide various social support, as well as a number of special projects for the families of martyrs and veterans.

