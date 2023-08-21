World Chess Cup in Baku: opponents of Norwegian and Azerbaijani chess players determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The opponent of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the match for third place at the World Chess Cup in Baku will be Fabiano Caruana (USA), Trend reports.

Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) played in the semi-final tie-break in the men's section today. Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa won; he will play in the final with Magnus Carlsen (Norway), and Fabiano Caruana will be Nijat Abasov's opponent in the match for third place.

The total score in the semifinals (two classic games and a tie-break): Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa-FFabiano Caruana: 3.5-2.5 in favor of a chess player from India.

The first game of the final and the third-place match will be held on August 22.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.