BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Zahid Ganbarov, Head of the Economics Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, has been relieved of his post, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Prime Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sabukhi Mammadov signed a corresponding order.

According to the order, Zahid Ganbarov was relieved of his post in connection with the transition to the State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.