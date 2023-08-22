Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan opens criminal investigation against separatist living in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted an investigation into a video message of a man in military uniform living in the city of Khankendi of the Republic of Azerbaijan and introduced himself as Karen Matevosyan, published in Russian language in Telegram and other information resources on August 21, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

During the investigation, a video message of the mentioned person was recorded to the Armenians living in the Karabakh region - an integral part of Azerbaijan and illegally calling this territory an independent "Republic of Artsakh". This man openly stated that he was the commander of an separatist troops called "local self-defense forces".

In addition, he mentioned that he participated in the activities of these separatist troops and groups, made hate speeches against the Azerbaijani people, calling Azerbaijanis "enemies", urged residents of Armenian origin living in Khankendi and adjacent settlements not to be afraid to unite and fight against Azerbaijanis, expressed ideas aimed at humiliating national dignity the Azerbaijani people, as well as used the information resources of the Internet, committed actions aimed at inciting hatred and enmity.

A criminal investigation was initiated in the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan under articles 279.1 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and 283.1 (incitement of national hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on August 22. The preliminary investigation is entrusted to the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The necessary investigative measures are currently being carried out.