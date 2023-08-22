Azerbaijan announces gas supply limits in certain areas tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Tomorrow there will be temporary restrictions in the gas supply of the Absheron, Ismayilli and Samukh districts, as well as the city of Ganja, the Azerigaz software of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) told journalists, Trend reports.

The faulty gas regulator will be replaced at the Pirekeshkul gas distribution station (GDS) from 09:00 (GMT+4), repairs will be carried out on two medium-pressure gas lines, as well as at the Ganja and Samukh gas stations. Gas supply to the villages of Mushfigabad, "May 28", the residential area of Chayly-Gobustan, Ismayilli district and the city of Ganja, as well as parts of the Samukh district will be temporarily suspended for the duration of repair work in the Absheron district.