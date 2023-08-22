First game of Baku World Chess Cup final ends in draw (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The first game of the final in the men's section ended at the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 22, Trend reports.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) met at the chess board in the final. The chess players played the first game in a draw. The return game will take place on August 23.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Chess World Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.