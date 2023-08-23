Aptly trained dogs also contribute to demining of territories in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Specially trained dogs are also used in the clearance of territories, the instructor of the cynologist group, Ensign Megsed Mammadov said, Trend reports.

According to him, an area of 800–1200 sq. m. is cleared of mines in a day with the participation of two specially trained dogs.

"Sometimes this indicator changes depending on weather conditions. Specially trained dogs play an important role in the clearance of occupied territories. Despite the hot weather, the instructors continue to work with the help of dogs," Mammadov said.

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Marshall Legacy Institute (USA) and Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency, six more specially trained dogs of the Malinois breed were brought to the agency on August 17.