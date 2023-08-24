First families to return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. First former internally displaced persons are expected to return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district tomorrow, Trend reports.

Some 20 families (88 people) are planned to be resettled within the first stage.

Departure of families to Zabukh will take place in front of the school building in Gobupark-3 array built for internally displaced persons in Lokbatan.

According to the composition of families, 4 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 4 with three-room apartments, 8 with four-room apartments, 4 with five-room apartments. These families temporarily resided in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district.