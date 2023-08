Azerbaijan increases amount of funds for construction works in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Azerbaijan spent 1 billion manat ($588 million) on construction and installation works from January through June 2023 in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

This is 67 percent or 674 million manat ($396 million) more year-on-year. During the first 6 months of 2022, 999 million manat ($587 million) were allocated for construction and installation works in the liberated territories.