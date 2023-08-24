Azerbaijani Ombudsperson's staff visit jailed Armenian scout saboteur (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The visits of members of the National Preventive Group are continuing, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

According to the instructions of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, the next visit of the group was carried out without prior warning.

The purpose of the visit of the National Preventive Group, which was also attended by a doctor, was to monitor the conditions of treatment of detainees, their detention, and their rights.

During the visit, the group also got acquainted with the conditions of detention of Gagik Voskanyan, a member of the intelligence and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces, who illegally crossed the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on August 16, 2023, in order to commit a terrorist provocation.

In addition, the conditions of his treatment, access to medical care, and other issues relevant to the mandate of the national preventive mechanism were studied, as was the situation with ensuring his rights in accordance with international and national legislation.

Voskanyan said he was satisfied with the conditions of detention and medical care. In a confidential manner, he was informed about his rights and the powers of the ombudsman, and he was also presented with international human rights acts in his native language.