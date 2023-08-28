Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past week announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Over the last week (21.08.2023 - 27.08.2023) 70 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Over the last week, the number of citizens who received the first dose of vaccine was 22, the second - 5, three or more - 38, the third, booster dose after a positive test result - 5 people.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country since the start of vaccination is 13,968,927. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,413,174, the second dose to 4,884,314, three or more doses to 3,405,052, and a booster dose after a positive test result to 266,387 people.