Azerbaijan to define criteria and measurement indicators in information security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Criteria and indicators for detecting and measuring incidents and critical cases will be defined to monitor information security activities and trend reports.

This is stated in the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cyber Security for 2023–2027..

According to the strategy, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, together with the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, should ensure the study of international experience in this area, the possibilities of applying experience corresponding to the local ecosystem, and indicator detection and measurement.