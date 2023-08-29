Construction of two transformer substations complete in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The construction of two transformer substations (35 kV) with a capacity of 4x2500 kVA each for power supply to the center of Aghdam city was completed. Construction of power transmission lines (35 kV) to Sarijali, Khidirli, and Kengerli villages of Agdam district will start soon, JSC Azerishig told Trend.

Construction of the digital control center and training and educational complex has started in Aghdam city. The Training and Educational Complex, with the participation of local and foreign instructors, provides training of qualified personnel in the field of the electric power industry, rules of application and operation of renewable energy sources, formation of professional skills, and organization of training in real working conditions. With the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, control over the construction works of the facilities whose foundations were laid in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the works on the restoration of the power grid, was strengthened.