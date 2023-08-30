Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Heydar Aliyev Park in Türkiye's Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has visited Heydar Aliyev Park in Türkiye's Ankara, Trend reports.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is currently on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, to participate in the series of events to be held on the occasion of Türkiye 's Victory Day.

The Minister laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the park and paid tribute to his memory.