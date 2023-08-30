Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete wins silver at competition in Yekaterinburg (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Adil Eyvazov (58 kg) reached the final of the competition at the International University Sports Festival held in Yekaterinburg, Trend reports.

Eyvazov lost to the representative of Russia Vladimir Mysov with a score of 2:0 and became the silver medalist of the tournament.

The International University Sports Festival, which will last until August 31, is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of Yekaterinburg. Students from different universities from 36 countries try their hand at 14 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions, of which 54 are men and 15 are women. Representatives of Azerbaijan compete in 8 sports - badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, mini-football, swimming, sambo.