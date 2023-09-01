Baku Higher Oil School continues to lead with the highest passing score (PHOTO)

According to information on “The results of admission to higher education institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2023/2024 academic year, announced by the State Examination Center”, the highest passing score in the country was recorded for the specialty of the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).

Thus, the passing score for the Information Security specialty of BHOS (state order-based education) was 673.3, which is the highest passing score among the country's higher education institutions.

BHOS has also maintained its leadership in passing scores for other specialties.

Thus, this year the passing score for the Computer Engineering specialty of BHOS (state order-based education) was 659.7, the passing score for the Chemical Engineering specialty was 646.5, Business Administration – 640.1, Process Automation Engineering - 635.6, Petroleum Engineering – 621.