Still no positive response regarding food supply to Khankendi - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Representatives and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society have been staying on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the sixth day, Vice President of the Society Gafar Askerzadeh told Trend's Karabakh Bureau.

"The purpose of our benevolent step is to deliver food aid, particularly 40 tons of flour, to the residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. The leadership of the Society has held relevant negotiations with the command of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan. However, so far there has been no positive response. We hope that our benevolent step, our humanitarian mission will be duly appreciated and soon the food supplies we brought will be delivered to these people," he said.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

Earlier on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.