Seismic station to inaugurate in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Works on the installation of seismic station equipment continue in Shusha, the General Director of the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend.

Since yesterday, drilling of the corresponding well, the depth of which will be 100 meters, has started, he said.

In addition, the equipment for the seismic station was donated by the Emergency Management Agency of Türkiye, Yetirmishli added.

The Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS envisages the installation of 10 integrated seismological-geophysical stations in the areas liberated from occupation.

The equipment and facilities of the borehole seismic station, which will be installed near the town of Shusha, are a gift from the Agency for Natural Disasters and Emergency Situations (AFAD) of Türkiye's Ministry of Internal Affairs to Azerbaijani seismologists.

In other words, the Shusha seismic station will become a symbol of joint cooperation between seismologists in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as seismic research in Karabakh.