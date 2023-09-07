500 households to relocate to Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar by May of next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. It is planned to relocate 500 families to Kalbajar by May next year, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

At a meeting of the working group of the Coordination Headquarters on urban development, he said that the construction work for the resettlement of these families will be commissioned by the public legal entity "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur Economic District."

According to the relevant instruction of the head of the coordination headquarters, the next meeting of the working group on urban development is being held in the city of Kalbajar. This is the first meeting of the working group on urban development in the East Zangezur Economic Region, as well as the first in the city of Kalbajar.