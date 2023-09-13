Sudanese citizens detained for attempting to violate Azerbaijan's border with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Citizens of Sudan who attempted to violate the border of Azerbaijan with Georgia have been detained, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said, Trend reports.

According to the service, Sudanese citizens Hassan Noreen, born in 1998, and Ahmed Abdelrahman, born in 1990, were detained in the territory of "Zagatala" border detachment of a border post near Pochtbina village of Azerbaijan's Balakan district on September 12 at 16:45 (GMT+4).

"The investigation established that the detainees officially arrived in Azerbaijan on September 9, after which they were going to illegally cross to Georgia and, from there, go to other European countries," the service noted.

Moreover, on September 12 in the territory of the "Khudat" border detachment of a border post near Khanoba village of the Khachmaz district, resident of Azerbaijan's Ganja city Ramiz Babayev, born in 1963, who tried to violate Azerbaijan's border in the direction of Russia.

Operative-search activities on these facts in order to reveal and neutralize illegal migration channel are continuing.

Previously, Nepalese citizens Karki Ghimire Renuka, Bahattarai Menuka, Pantha Bal Krishna, and Raut Deep, who tried to violate the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Russia, were detained on September 9 in the territory of the "Khudat" border detachment near Zuhul village of Khachmaz district.

In addition, an Iranian citizen, resident of Parsabad, Hamidi Bahman Hajimahmud, born in 1977, illegally crossed the state border from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan, were detained in the territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment near Amirzeidli village of Beylagan district on September 10.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Afghanistan, Seraj Helaluddin Serajuddin and Haidari Ezatullah Abdulkasim, who violated the state border from Iran towards Azerbaijan, were detained on September 10 in the territory of the "Lankaran" border detachment near Gapichimahalla village of Astara district.