Azerbaijani minister shares planned timing for opening schools in Shusha, Zabukh (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 15. A new school in Azerbaijan's Shusha city is planned to be commissioned this [academic] year, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters during an event at secondary school No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek in Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

He noted that more than 100 pupils will go to a school in Zabukh village before the end of this academic year.

“The activities of our school in Aghali village are expanding every day. Last year there were only about 70 pupils, and now 120 pupils continue to study there," the minister said.

"At the same time, education continues at the school in Talish village. Studies are expected to be organized at school No. 1 in the city of Shusha from the second half of the academic year,” the minister added.

The secondary school in Fuzuli was built on the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school took place on August 23 with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva.