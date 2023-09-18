Statement adopted at Baku int'l conference related to fate of missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A statement was adopted following the results of the international conference entitled “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” held in Baku, Trend reports.

The statement was read out by the Deputy Head of the Humanitarian and Social Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafa Gasimova.

The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens is organizing an international conference on "Enhancing national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18 with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including humanitarian organizations, as well as international political experts.