Azerbaijani Navy's commander visits US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Vice Admiral Subhan Bekirov, is on a visit to the US at the invitation of the command of the Navy of this country, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Bekirov will take part in the 25th International Seapower Symposium, which will be held in Newport with the participation of naval commanders from 90 countries and representatives of various reputable maritime organizations.

The main purpose of the event is to hold discussions on such topics as ensuring the navigational safety of maritime transport by the naval forces and civil maritime organizations, as well as organizing a joint combat against possible threats.