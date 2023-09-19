Delegation of Azerbaijan takes part in VIII Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan

Astrakhan, RUSSIA,September 19. The Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in the VIII Caspian Media Forum, which is taking place in the city of Astrakhan, Russian Federation. the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency told Trend.

It was noted that during the visit, the delegation visited the monument to the great leader in the park named after national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the "Eternal Flame of Glory" monument in the Garden of Brotherhood and laid bouquets of flowers in front of them.

Then the delegation met with the governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin.

During the meeting, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Ahmed Ismayilov, expressed gratitude for organizing the VIII Caspian Media Forum and emphasized the importance of international cooperation and mutual exchange of experience to achieve successful development in the media field.

He spoke about the existing areas of multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, and in particular, the Astrakhan region, and noted that the Caspian Media Forum is an important platform for discussing issues in this area at the regional level.

In an interview with a number of television channels after the meeting, the executive director noted that the media are an important factor in public diplomacy as well as a reliable means of bringing different nations and cultures closer together, facilitating the exchange of information, ideas, and spiritual values.

A meeting of heads of delegations also took place. At the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Ahmed Ismayilov, emphasized that constructive and productive discussions during the forum are of particular importance for building new cooperative relations in this area, further strengthening existing relations, implementing joint projects in the future, increasing media literacy, training professional media representatives, combating disinformation, and many other areas of cooperation. An exchange of views took place in the direction of analyzing current problems and trends in the media sphere, and prospects for further development.

The VIII Caspian Media Forum will continue its work tomorrow with plenary sessions.