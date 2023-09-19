EY Azerbaijan Takes Part In The International Sustainability Conference in Baku (PHOTO)

EY Azerbaijan’s Managing Partner Ilgar Veliyev has taken part in the in the international forum on sustainable development.

International conference "SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT. ACCOUNTABILITY. TRANSPARENCY" has been organized jointly by the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Auditors. The organizing committee said the conference is being held in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the country’s national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The conference participants included major government agencies, as well as high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank. Renowned international organizations, such as the European Federation of Accountants and Auditors (EFAA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) also took part in the forum.

Speaking at the conference the Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev said: “Sustainability is everybody’s business. In today’s complex and challenging world, we the auditors and consultants, are committed to helping businesses to create value for sustainability as well as helping sustainability to create value for business. We at EY believe that organizations must reframe how they approach sustainability and put it at the center of how value is created”.

The forum’s participants have stated that finance leaders, including CFOs, financial controllers and treasurers, are facing increasing demand from stakeholders to provide trusted and increasingly transparent financial and nonfinancial reporting to communicate their organization’s progress against strategic priorities and the creation of long-term, sustainable value.

“Organizations and finance leaders should understand and continue to respond to evolving financial reporting standard and regulatory changes that are introduced by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), as well as other local standard setting authorities. Businesses should be quick in assessing the impact of these changes across their organizations and on their performance, as well as the direct impact it could have on the finance function and access to capital”, added Ilgar Veliyev.

EY teams have a legacy of over 20 years in providing sustainability, and environment, social and governance (ESG) services. Utilizing their deep technical skills across a breadth of business issues, EY experts can help protect and create value for all stakeholders and build a better working world. EY calls this value-led sustainability.