Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to host investment forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. An investment forum with the participation of local and foreign investors (entrepreneurs) will be held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the detailed action plan for the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the executive bodies responsible for this matter are the Ministry of Economy and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers).

The plan includes attracting local and foreign investors to the region, developing the "Invest in Nakhchivan" website, launching new enterprises in various sectors such as manufacturing, trade, services, and other areas based on local and foreign investments.

Investment projects will be prepared for priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, food industry, construction, tourism, information and communication technology (ICT), transportation and logistics services, and more.

The detailed action plan was approved in accordance with a decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.