Rhythmic gymnastics departments operate in 30 regions of Azerbaijan - AGF secretary general

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. There are currently rhythmic gymnastics departments in 30 regions of Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Nurlana Mammadzada said, Trend reports.

"The “Grace of Nature” International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev has started in Nakhchivan today. For the first time, such an international rhythmic gymnastics competition is held outside the capital of Azerbaijan. Our regions are well known for the beauty of their unique nature, and we plan that this competition will be held every year in one of the regions of the country," Mammadzada said.

She noted that young gymnasts from the regions of the country participate in the “Grace of Nature” International Tournament along with athletes from Baku.

"Usually, gymnasts from the regions come to Baku together with their coaches and hold training camps at the National Gymnastics Arena. I think holding such competitions as "Grace of Nature" in the regions is extremely important. The tournament will inspire young athletes from the regions to new sports achievements, and perhaps in the future we will be able to see them on international arena," Mammadzada said.

The “Grace of Nature”is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participate in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs of Baku and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir and Zagatala) participate in the competition.