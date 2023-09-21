Young Azerbaijani happy to perform at International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. The participant of the competition, 8-year-old athlete, Aysel Mustafazade expressed pleasure from performing at the“Grace of Nature” International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

"I came to Nakhchivan for the first time, the city is very beautiful. And the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex is convenient, there are good conditions here. I am glad that I have the opportunity to perform at the “Grace of Nature” tournament, where I can show everything that the coaches taught me. Today I presented an exercise with clubs, I performed well," said the young athlete from Baku, representing the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves.

The young athlete said that she has been doing rhythmic gymnastics for five years.

"I think rhythmic gymnastics is the most beautiful sport. I like working with rhythmic gymnastics tools and learning new elements. I always look forward to training, I know if I work hard, I will definitely achieve good results," she said.

The “Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participate in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs of Baku and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The competitions are held in the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.