To win medal in "Grace of Nature" International Tournament is honor - Azerbaijani athlete

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. Becoming a prize winner of "Grace of Nature" International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament is very honorable, Ayan Mammadova, an 8-year-old gymnast who took second place at the tournament among gymnasts born in 2015 in the hoop program, told Trend.

"Earlier, I also participated in rhythmic gymnastics competitions in the same way and won medals. I really wanted to get an award of the tournament "Grace of Nature", and I succeeded. I am satisfied with the result, everything went well," she said.

The silver medalist of the tournament "Grace of Nature" noted that she dreams of reaching greater heights in rhythmic gymnastics.

"Each competition is an opportunity to gain new competitive experience, to present a program to judges and spectators, to sort out mistakes with the coach after the performance in order not to repeat them," she added.

It should be noted that the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Grace of Nature" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is held in Nakhchivan on September 21-22.

About 250 gymnasts representing teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions in four age categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs of Baku and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.

The competitions are held in Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.