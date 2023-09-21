Azerbaijan defuses large number of mines in Kalbajar district's Charektar village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. After the completion of local anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, demining units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out activities to clear the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Formations of the Armenian armed forces, after the second Karabakh war, laid a significant number of mines in the southern part of Azerbaijan's Charektar village in Kalbajar district after creating a defense line in this direction.

In this direction, a significant number of Armenian-made anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were defused in compliance with security measures on September 21.

In general, demining units of the Azerbaijani army continue to de-mine the territories of the country.